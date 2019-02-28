Lady Gaga on rumored romance with Bradley Cooper: ‘Fooled ya’

It was the most talked about performance at Sunday’s Academy Awards.

But the heartfelt rendition of the Oscar-winning song “Shallow” made some people believe Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper might actually be in love.

Gaga talked about the rumors on Wednesday night’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

“We were watching it at home and we were like ‘What’s going on between these two?'” Kimmel said. “You had such a connection with Bradley, that instantly, and I guess this is a compliment, people started saying they must be in love,.”

Lady Gaga rolled her eyes as the audience laughed.

“First of all,” she said. “Social media, quite frankly, is the toilet of the internet. What it has done to pop culture is abysmal.”

“People felt love and guess what, that’s what we wanted them to see,” she said. “This is a love song. ‘Shallow.’ The movie, ‘A Star is Born,’ is a love story. We worked so hard. We worked all week on that performance.”

She said the entire concept for the performance was Cooper’s.

“From a performance perspective, it was so important to both of us that we were connected the entire time. Look, I’ve had my arms wrapped around Tony Bennett for three years touring the world. When you’re singing love songs that’s what you want people to feel.”

That’s when Kimmel jokingly asked Gaga if she was having an affair with Bennett.

“No,” Lady Gaga responded.

“I’m an artist and I guess we did a good job,” Gaga said. “Fooled ya!”