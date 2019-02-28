× Health officials warn of measles exposure at Midway, suburban hospital

CHICAGO —Health officials said Thursday an Illinois resident has been diagnosed with measles and that person arrived on a flight into Chicago’s Midway Airport.

In a statement the Department of Public Health, officials said the passenger arrived in Concourse B on February 22 and was unvaccinated and infectious on that day.

Local and state health departments said they are “investigating this isolated case.”

According to the statement, people may have been exposed to measles if they were at Midway on February 22 between 9 pm and midnight.

The passenger also sought treatment at Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital on February 24 in the ER. People who were in the ER between 11:45 a.m. and 2:15 p.m. that day also may have been exposed, as well as individuals who were in Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital from 4:00 p.m. -6:15 p.m. on February 24 and from 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. on February 25.

“These are the only known public locations in Illinois where exposures occurred,” the statement said.

If infected, you could develop symptoms as late as March 20, 2019. Symptoms of measles include rash, high fever, cough, runny nose and red, watery eyes. If you develop symptoms of measles, the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) recommends you call or email a health care provider before going to a medical office or emergency department.

Measles can cause serious complications such as pneumonia and encephalitis. Measles is easily spread through the air when someone coughs or sneezes.

People can also get sick when they come in contact with mucus or saliva from an infected person.

For more information about measles, contact your health care provider, or visit the Illinois Department of Public Health website.