NEW YORK, NY - MAY 12: A woman carries her shopping bag as she exits an Old Navy store, May 12, 2017 in the Herald Square neighborhood in New York City. The U.S. Commerce Department says retail sales rose 0.4 percent in April from March. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
Gap and Old Navy are splitting up.
Gap announced plans Thursday to separate Old Navy from Gap, Banana Republic and Athleta and create two publicly traded companies.
“Each company now requires a different strategy to thrive moving forward,” Robert Fisher, Gap’s board chairman, said.
Gap stock was up 19 percent in after hours trading.