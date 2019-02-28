Gabe Salgado talks baseball and Bulls on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - Spring training continues for both the Cubs and the White Sox in Arizona, and both do so without on of the major players in free agency.

Manny Machado went to the Padres with Bryce Harper picking the Phillies on Thursday. Now both teams move forward with their 2019 season in hopes of using the players on hand to find success for the next six months.

Gabe Salgado of The Rewind Sports: 60 and Athlon Sports discussed both teams along with the Bulls during his latest appearance on Sports Feed on Thursday. You can watch his segments on the program with Jarrett Payton and Andy Masur by clicking on the video above or below.