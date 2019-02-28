Ex-Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy accused of berating prep refs

Posted 2:27 PM, February 28, 2019, by

Packers head coach Mike McCarthy caused a stir before the Bears-Packers opener, telling an audience his team planned to "Kick Chicago's (expletive)"

PULASKI, Wis.  — Former Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy has been accused of confronting and berating referees after a loss by his stepson’s high school basketball team.

The Pulaski School District says McCarthy followed the officials as they left a game Tuesday. Pulaski High School defeated Notre Dame Academy by a point, ending its season.

Notre Dame said Thursday one of its administrators received a call of apology from the parent involved, but declined to say it was McCarthy.

WLUK-TV reports the referees filed a complaint with the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association, the state’s high school sports regulatory body.

The sports agency representing McCarthy did not immediately return a request for comment. McCarthy was fired in December , his 13th season with the Packers.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.