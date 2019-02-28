× DeBrincat then Kane save the Blackhawks against the Ducks

ANAHEIM – This was supposed to be about Corey Crawford. It was his first game in over two months, after all.

The team’s top goaltender returned to the net for the first time since December 16th with a clean bill of health, hoping to help his team in their final 19 games as they made a push for the playoffs. Crawford figured to be the storyline one way or the other for a Blackhawks team that played without him the last 28 games.

Yet another storyline, again, dominates the headlines of the contest at the Honda Center. While it may be familiar, that doesn’t make it a bad thing at all for Jeremy Colliton on the Blackhawks’ fans that waited up to see their two stars save them again.

Trailing the struggling Ducks Wednesday night by a goal in the closing minutes of regulation, Alex DeBrincat and Patrick Kane came up with goals to close out the game and help the Blackhawks escape with a 4-3 victory in Anaheim. The first goal came with 4:54 to go as DeBrincat notched his second score of the game to tie it a three, and the second came with just 17 seconds to go, as Kane was the beneficiary of a great center ice move and pass from Brandon Saad to score the game-winner.

Those late scores, coupled with 29 saves from Crawford in his return to the ice, kept the Blackhawks within five points of the last playoff spot. The Avalanche currently hold that spot after taking it away from the Stars with a 3-2 shootout win over the Canucks in Denver on Wednesday night.