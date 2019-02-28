× Bryce Harper agrees to a 13-year, $330 million contract with the Phillies: report

PHILADELPHIA — A week-and-a-half ago, the first major free agent went off the market when Manny Machado chose the Padres over the White Sox. The question then was when Bryce Harper, the other coveted free agent in Major League Baseball during the offseason, would make his choice.

On Thursday, fans got their answer.

Per multiple reports, the first from MLB Network’s Jon Heyman, the former Nationals outfielder will sign with the Philadelphia Phillies. Reportedly the deal is for 13 years for $330 million. That’s $30 million more than Machado got from San Diego in his deal just over a week ago.

Huge move for the Phillies. They get their man. Harper is the guy they wanted, the left-handed power hitter they needed. #Harper #Phillies — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) February 28, 2019

No deferrals in 13 year, 330M Harper deal #phillies — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) February 28, 2019

The club nor Harper has yet to confirm the news.

Philadelphia wins the high priced sweepstakes for the outfielder, who is a six-time All-Star and won the 2015 National League MVP while a member of the Washington Nationals. Harper has hit 184 homers in his first seven seasons in the MLB with an average of .279, on-base percentage of .388, and a slugging percentage of .512.

The White Sox were one of the teams that met with Harper this offseason in hopes of signing him. They weren’t in the race for the outfielder as much as they were for Machado, but in the end the result was the same.