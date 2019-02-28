Books close on cloudiest February in 57 years; meteorological winter 2018-19 a “statistical wash”—temps/snow finish near normal; March, Chicago’s fastest warming month, to host a blustery late-season arctic blast by Sunday night

Posted 11:21 PM, February 28, 2019, by
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.