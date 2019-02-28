× At Home Care for Seniors | Life Care at Home

Sponsored Content: If you or a loved one are looking for some extra help around the home to help you with independent living, Life Care at Home can help. Life Care at Home provides assistance for just a few hours a week up to 24 hour care. Range of services include: Light housekeeping, laundry ,meal preparation ,medication reminders ,personal care and grooming ,companionship for appointments, shopping or at home. Stay in the nest you love. For private duty care in Chicago visit lifecareathomechicago.org. Life Care at Home is a Chicago based not-for-profit created in 2006.