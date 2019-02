CHICAGO — Amtrak signal problems are causing major delays for both Amtrak and Metra service at Union Station Thursday morning.

Officials say Amtrak is repairing a communications issue with its automated system, which requires the passenger railroad to its manual controls, which causes delays.

Computer issues at Union Station have led to big delays for Amtrak and Metra riders. A friend has been stopped just short of Union Station for 90 minutes on a Metra BNSF train. Updates here: https://t.co/BfgBAdZvLU. @WGNNews @AmyRutledgeWGN @ShanHalligan @OnTheMetra pic.twitter.com/a3LDevXwer — Ben Bradley (@BenBradleyTV) February 28, 2019

