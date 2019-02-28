17-year-old charged with fatally shooting Northside College Prep student

Posted 7:28 AM, February 28, 2019, by , Updated at 07:34AM, February 28, 2019

CHICAGO –Chicago police have charged a 17-year-old boy in connection with the fatal shooting of a Northside College Prep student.

The teen, whose name has not been released, was taken into custody around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday. He is charged with first-degree murder.

Emanuel Gallegos, 17, was a passenger in a vehicle traveling near the 4400 block of West Addison Street around 5:30 p.m. Monday when a Hispanic man standing on a corner with two other men fired shots, striking the teen in the neck. Gallegos was taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital in critical condition, and later died.

Early Wednesday, a photo was released of the suspected gunman. In the photo, the male suspect appears to be holding a handgun, wearing a Boston Red Sox cap and a blue North Face jacket.

The teen charged is expected to appear in bond court Thursday.

Gallegos was a junior at Northside College Prep High School. A GoFundMe page was started to help his family.

Related Story
Person of interest in custody in connection to fatal shooting of Northside College Prep student

Those who knew Gallegos said they are heartbroken, and his family is in a state of disbelief. A family member said he was just at the wrong place and the wrong time.

The following services will take place in honor of Gallegos:

Visitation
Friday, March 1
Elms Funeral Home
7600 W. Grand Ave.
Elmwood Park, Ill. 60707
4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Mass
Saturday, March 2
St. John Bosco
2250 N. McVicker Ave.
Chicago, Ill. 60639
10 a.m.

Cemetery
Queen of Heaven
1400 S. Wolf Road
Hillside, Ill. 60162

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.