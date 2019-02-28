17-year-old charged with fatally shooting Northside College Prep student

CHICAGO –Chicago police have charged a 17-year-old boy in connection with the fatal shooting of a Northside College Prep student.

The teen, whose name has not been released, was taken into custody around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday. He is charged with first-degree murder.

Emanuel Gallegos, 17, was a passenger in a vehicle traveling near the 4400 block of West Addison Street around 5:30 p.m. Monday when a Hispanic man standing on a corner with two other men fired shots, striking the teen in the neck. Gallegos was taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital in critical condition, and later died.

Early Wednesday, a photo was released of the suspected gunman. In the photo, the male suspect appears to be holding a handgun, wearing a Boston Red Sox cap and a blue North Face jacket.

The teen charged is expected to appear in bond court Thursday.

Gallegos was a junior at Northside College Prep High School. A GoFundMe page was started to help his family.

Those who knew Gallegos said they are heartbroken, and his family is in a state of disbelief. A family member said he was just at the wrong place and the wrong time.

The following services will take place in honor of Gallegos:

Visitation

Friday, March 1

Elms Funeral Home

7600 W. Grand Ave.

Elmwood Park, Ill. 60707

4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Mass

Saturday, March 2

St. John Bosco

2250 N. McVicker Ave.

Chicago, Ill. 60639

10 a.m.

Cemetery

Queen of Heaven

1400 S. Wolf Road

Hillside, Ill. 60162

