Zack Pearson talks Bears at the NFL Combine on Sports Feed

INDIANAPOLIS - Even the sting of the Wild Card loss to the Eagles hasn't worn off yet, it's time for everyone on the Bears to turn the page.

The 2019 league year opens up in a few weeks, and the NFL Combine is already here as Ryan Pace gets a look at some of the best prospects from the upcoming draft. Of course, they won't be picking in the first or second round barring a trade, so the general manager has some work ahead of him the next few days.

Zack Pearson of Bear Report is covering the combine this week in Indianapolis, and he caught up with Jarrett Payton on Wednesday for a quick discussion on the offseason for Sports Feed. Watch their talk in the video above.