This time, it’s Zach LaVine that leads the Bulls to a victory over the Grizzlies

Posted 9:55 PM, February 27, 2019, by , Updated at 10:56PM, February 27, 2019

MEMPHIS, TN - FEBRUARY 27: Zach LaVine #8 of the Chicago Bulls dunks the ball against the Memphis Grizzlies on February 27, 2019 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images)

MEMPHIS – Two weeks ago, it was Otto Porter that had his night to remember against the Grizzlies. His 37 points were a career-high as he delivered his best performance in easily his early time as a member of the Bulls.

The forward was still pretty good on Wednesday night when the teams met in the rematch in Memphis, but one of his teammates was a bit better.

Zach LaVine, who scored 15 points in the victory over the Grizzlies at the United Center on February 13th, stepped up to score 30 points at the Fed Ex Forum to help the Bulls to a 109-107 victory. The guard put in 12-of-19 shots on the evening and hit all four of his free throws in a complete effort in which he also had five rebounds and four assists. It also makes up for a lackluster 4-for-11 shooting performance Monday night in which he scored just 11 points as the Bulls saw a three-game winning streak end in a loss to the Bucks.

This time his 30 points along with strong efforts from Porter and Lauri Markkanen (22 points each) helped the Bulls to their 17th victory of the season.

