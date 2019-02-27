× This time, it’s Zach LaVine that leads the Bulls to a victory over the Grizzlies

MEMPHIS – Two weeks ago, it was Otto Porter that had his night to remember against the Grizzlies. His 37 points were a career-high as he delivered his best performance in easily his early time as a member of the Bulls.

The forward was still pretty good on Wednesday night when the teams met in the rematch in Memphis, but one of his teammates was a bit better.

Zach LaVine, who scored 15 points in the victory over the Grizzlies at the United Center on February 13th, stepped up to score 30 points at the Fed Ex Forum to help the Bulls to a 109-107 victory. The guard put in 12-of-19 shots on the evening and hit all four of his free throws in a complete effort in which he also had five rebounds and four assists. It also makes up for a lackluster 4-for-11 shooting performance Monday night in which he scored just 11 points as the Bulls saw a three-game winning streak end in a loss to the Bucks.

This time his 30 points along with strong efforts from Porter and Lauri Markkanen (22 points each) helped the Bulls to their 17th victory of the season.