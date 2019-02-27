The votes are in! Chicago turned to WGN-TV for their local election coverage – WGN-TV #1 at 9pm and 10pm on election night!

CHICAGO, February 27, 2019 – WGN-TV’s coverage of the 2019 Chicago Mayoral and Aldermanic Elections and the 9pm News was #1 from 7pm-10pm with Adults 25-54, beating all network primetime on the competition and the nearest competitor by +29%. WGN-TV was the only local station to begin wall-to-wall Election coverage at 7pm.

Adults 25-54 Rating Rank WGN 7-10pm 2.7 #1 WFLD 7-10pm 0.9 #4 WLS 7-10pm 1.2 #3 WMAQ 7-10pm 2.1 #2 WBBM 7-10pm 0.7 #5

WGN-TV’s News at Nine finished #1 with Adults 25-54, beating the nearest competitor in the time period by +144%.

Adults 25-54 Rating Rank WGN 9-10pm WGN 9pm News 3.9 #1 WFLD 9-930pm FOX 32 News 1.1 #3 WFLD 930-1030pm FOX Election Special 0.5 #5 WLS 9-10pm Rookie 0.9 #4 WMAQ 9-10pm World Dance 1.6 #2 WBBM 9-10pm NCIS: New Orleans 0.5 #5

WGN-TV’s News at Ten also finished #1 with Adults 25-54, beating the 10pm newscasts on WLS and WMAQ by +18% and the 10pm newscast on WBBM by +300%.

Adults 25-54 Rating Rank WGN 10-11pm 2.0 #1 WLS 10-1030pm 1.7 #2 WMAQ 10-1045pm 1.6 #3 WBBM 10-1030pm 0.5 #4

(Source: Chicago NSI Overnight; 2/26 Live+SD)

