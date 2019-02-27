Spike in flu cases reported in Chicago-area schools; 1 child dead

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — A child in Chicago has died from the flu.

Officials said Wednesday the child is the first pediatric death in Cook County and the third in the state this season.

Numbers from the Illinois Department of Public Health show an uptick in the flu.

Three schools in the north suburbs have reported flu clusters.

At South Middle School in Arlington Heights, 192 of 884 students called off Wednesday with flu-like symptoms. That’s up from 183 Tuesday. Of those, 30 cases of the flu have been confirmed.

Symptoms include a fever of 100-degrees or more with coughing and vomiting often associated.

In this season there have been three flu related deaths statewide, two in Cook County.

At South Middle School, staff asks parents to keep their kids home if there’s any sign of the flu.

The Chicago Department of Public Health released a statement that said:

The Chicago Department of Public Health (CDPH) works to protect all Chicago residents from potential health threats and common illnesses like influenza. To date, there has been one pediatric death reported in Chicago. Though influenza activity is significantly lower than at this time last year, complications from influenza continue to occur in individuals at highest risk. CDPH recommends the annual flu vaccination for everyone six months of age and older. It is not too late to get the flu shot.