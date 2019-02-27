Midday Fix: Live performance from Nasty Snacks
Nasty Snacks
Ryan Gac
Catherine Poulos
Marty Farrelly
Keith Brooks II
Scott Hoecker
Caleb Mitchell
Sean Packard
Events:
- Tuesday, March 5
- The “performance crawl” will kick off at 10 p.m. at aliveOne in Lincoln Park then will head to Easy Bar in Wicker Park, Estelle’s in Wicker Park, Remedy in Bucktown and finish just before midnight at The Owl in Logan Square.
Chicagoans are invited to join Four Entertainment Group (4EG) as they host a Fat Tuesday celebration with aliveOne, Easy Bar, Estelle’s, Remedy and The Owl. All locations will be decked out in Mardi Gras decorations and will offer complimentary beads to all guests (while supplies last). As a special surprise, the horns section of local Chicago funk and soul band, Nasty Snacks, will stop by each location throughout the night for a surprise performance between 10 p.m. to 12 a.m. Each location will have specials like Hurricanes, $2 and $3 select beers and more.
aliveOne:
2683 N. Halsted St. Chicago, IL 60614 | 773.348.9800 | www.aliveone.com
Easy Bar:
1944 W. Division St. Chicago, IL 60622 | 773.227.4644 | www.easybarchicago.com
Estelle’s:
2013 W. North Ave. Chicago, IL 60647 | 773.782.0450 | www.estelleschicago.com
Remedy:
1910 N. Milwaukee Ave. Chicago, IL 60647 | 773.698.7715 | www.remedybarchicago.com
The Owl:
2521 N. Milwaukee Ave. Chicago, IL 60647 | 773.235.5300 | www.owlbarchicago.com