Man critically injured in South Shore police-involved shooting identified by mother

CHICAGO — A man was shot and critically wounded by police in the South Shore neighborhood.

The shooting happened just before 8 p.m. Tuesday near 74th and Bennett after an exchange of gunfire with police.

Police say they were pursuing the man because he appeared to be armed with a handgun, and then shots were fired. The man was shot in the torso.

He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

He has been identified by his mother as 38-year-old Flamingo Jones.

Jones’ mother says she was at the scene Tuesday night and then at the hospital, but she still has not been able to see him.

“They did bring me a message that he was alert. He said to tell me that he loved me. Other than that, I cannot tell you anything. I’m going to go back to the hospital right now and trying to find out if he’s still over there…what’s happening. I have no one to assist me,” his mother Danetta Bush told WGN.

Police say preliminary information indicates that four or five officers were involved in the shooting. They will be placed on administrative duty.

The shooting remains under investigation.

