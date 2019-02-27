Lunchbreak: Scallops, trout & sashimi tuna

Matt Gardner, General Manager at Wixter Market

Wixter Market – a boutique seafood shop specializing in super frozen, flash frozen, and tinned product from around the world.

2110 W Division St, Chicago, IL 60622

https://www.wixtermarket.com

Recipes:

Citrus Pepper Sea Scallops

Ingredients

-1 lb. of Sea Scallops

-2 tbsp. of grapeseed oil

-2-4 tbsp. of citrus pepper

Preparation

  1. Heat the grapeseed oil in a sauté pan at a very high heat.
  2. Pat scallops dry with a paper towel and season both sides with the citrus pepper.
  3. Sear each side of the scallops for about 45 seconds per side (middle should still look raw).
  4. Serve with pasta or alongside a vegetable of your choice.

Baked Steelhead Ocean Trout

Ingredients

-2×6.5 oz portions of Steelhead Ocean Trout

-1 tbsp. grapeseed oil

-4 tbsp. Wixter Salmon Rub

Preparation

  1. Pat trout dry with a paper towel and season with Wixter Salmon Rub.
  2. Line baking sheet with tin foil.
  3. Place trout on baking sheet (skin side down) and drizzle with grapeseed oil.
  4. Bake in a 375 degree for 8-10 minutes without flipping.
  5. Plate and enjoy!

 Sashimi Tuna

Ingredients

-1 5-7oz. portion of Superfrozen Sashimi Grade Tuna

-1 tbsp. salt

-2 cups water

-2 tsp. sesame seeds

-4 tsp. Shoyu

-wasabi to taste

-pickled ginger to taste

-2 tbsp. grape seed oil

-pepper to taste

-salt to taste

Preparation

  1. Thaw tuna -Remove tuna from packaging. Submerge product in warm salt water bath for 1 minute each side. (1 tbsp. salt, 2 cups water) Wrap product in paper towel and place in a plastic bowl or plate. Cover and put in refrigerator for 6-8 hours.
  2. Cut the tuna against the grain at a 30-degree angle creating slices about ¼” thick.
  3. Plate and serve with wasabi, shoyu, pickled ginger and a sprinkle of sesame seeds.

Alternative Preparation

  1. Thaw tuna -Remove tuna from packaging. Submerge product in warm salt water bath for 1 minute each side. (1 tbsp. salt, 2 cups water) Wrap product in paper towel and place in a plastic bowl or plate. Cover and put in refrigerator for 6-8 hours.
  2. Pat tuna dry and season with salt and pepper on both sides.
  3. Heat grapeseed oil in a sauté pan over high heat.
  4. Sear tuna for 1 minute each side (the middle should still be rare).
  5. Cut the tuna against the grain at a 30-degree angle creating slices about ¼” thick.
  6. Plate and serve with wasabi, shoyu, pickled ginger and a sprinkle of sesame seeds.
