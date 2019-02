Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ELK GROVE VILLAGE, Ill. — Elk Grove Village will once again sponsor the Bahamas Bowl.

Village board members voted unanimously to renew their sponsorship of the college football game.

The village will pay ESPN the same $300,000 it paid last year.

Leaders with the village say they're planning to spend at least another $100,000 on commercials, production and marketing.

The Bahamas Bowl takes place in December in Nassau.