Corey Crawford starts for the Blackhawks tonight against the Ducks

ANAHEIM – They knew he would make a start at some point during the team’s three-game trip to California over the next few days, but the wait won’t end up that long at all.

On Wednesday, head coach Jeremy Colliton confirmed that Corey Crawford will start for the Blackhawks against the Ducks tonight in Anaheim. It will be his first game back on the ice since December 16th, when he suffered a concussion against the Sharks in the first period at the United Center.

It will be the 24th game of the season for Crawford, who ended up missing 28 games because of this latest injury. The goalie missed most of the 2018-2019 season and the first five games of this season recovering from a concussion suffered in December of 2017.

Cam Ward will serve as the backup to Crawford when the puck drops at the Honda Center in Anaheim at 9 PM.

In his previous 23 games, Crawford had a 6-14-2 record with a 3.28 goals against average. The Blackhawks could use him in net as they make a charge towards a playoff berth, which they good with a strong push just before and after the All-Star Break. With 19 games remaining, they sit six points out of the last Wild Card spot in the Western Conference, which is held at the moment by the Stars.