Conflicting reports about how R. Kelly met woman who paid bond

CHICAGO — There is conflicting information about the woman from Romeoville who paid R. Kelly’s $100,000 bond.

Kelly’s manager and friend, Don Russell, said Valencia Love met the singer in September while on a cruise of Lake Michigan.

However, a woman who identified herself as Love called the Chicago Sun-Times to say the details from Russell were inaccurate. The woman who called the newspaper would not say how she met Kelly, but admitted to posting his bond.

Court records show that Love filed for bankruptcy in 2015 because she couldn’t pay parking tickets.

In 2017, Love and her husband won a wrongful-death lawsuit against the former Children’s Medical Hospital in Chicago. Court records show their daughter died during a heart procedure at the hospital in 2010. Love and her husband each received about $1.1 million from that settlement.

According to the Illinois Secretary of State’s office, Love is a corporate officer for a day care. She is also listed as a manager of a restaurant, Love on the Blu, in Blue Island.