City tears down abandon home, but hundreds still left

WGN Investigates

CHICAGO — Tens of thousands of abandoned and vacant homes are causing huge problems in Chicago.

A few weeks ago, WGN Investigates spoke to Jobe Martin. Martin lived next door to a home that was crumbling onto his own.

Days after the story aired, the city responded by tearing down the broken home.

Martin’s story shows the difficulties of trying to fix an overwhelming problem.

The home had been purchased by an investor, who walked away when the deal went south, leaving Martin to watch as the house next door fell into ruin.

Ultimately, whoever that elusive owner turns out to be, he or she is due for a big bill from the city for the demolition costs