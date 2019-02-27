California murder suspect found with gunshot wound in St. Charles: officials

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. CHARLES, Ill. — A California murder suspect was found with a self-inflicted gunshot wound in west suburban St. Charles Wednesday afternoon, according to officials.

Kane County officials said sheriff's deputies and St. Charles police officers responded to a home in the 3N600 block of Bittersweet Road in St. Charles Township around 3 p.m. for a reported sighting of 51-year-old Mark Sypien. Sypien was wanted in California for murder.

When police arrived in the area, they heard a single gunshot. When they arrived at the home, which was the residence of Supien's family, they found him on the front lawn with what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Sypien was taken to the hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries. No one else was injured.

According to the Danville Police Department in California, Sypien was wanted in connection to the fatal shooting of 76-year-old John Moore.