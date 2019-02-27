Bulls Game Notes For Wednesday @ Memphis
- The Bulls lost their most recent game against the Bucks, snapping a season-high three-game winning streak. Chicago has won five of its last 10 games, the team’s best 10-game span this season.
- The Grizzlies ended a four-game losing streak with a 110-105 home victory over the Lakers on Tuesday. Over its last five games, Memphis has allowed an average of 111.8 points per game. In the team’s previous five games, the Grizzlies allowed just 99.4 points per game.
- Lauri Markkanen has scored at least 20 points in nine straight games, the longest 20-point streak by any player aged 21 or younger this season. The only other Bull in team history age 21 or younger to score at least 20 points in nine or more consecutive games is Michael Jordan.
- In four games with Memphis, Jonas Valanciunas has averaged 20.0 points and 10.3 rebounds, while shooting 57.6 percent from the field. The last player to average at least 20.0 points and 10.0 rebounds while shooting at least 55.0 percent in his first four games with a new team was Kevin Garnett with Boston in the 2007-08 season.
- Joakim Noah has scored in double figures in three straight games, the first time he has done so since another three-game streak as a member of the Bulls from February 27, 2015 – March 3, 2015.
- The Bulls have won three straight games against the Grizzlies, the team’s longest active winning streak against any opponent. Over those three games, Chicago has averaged 117.3 points per game, while shooting 51.0 percent from the field.