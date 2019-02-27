Brian Sandalow discusses the Blackhawks’ final stretch on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - Will they or won't they, or even should they?

These are the questions that Blackhawks' fans are asking about the team's pursuit of the playoffs in the final 19 games of the NHL season. A big winning streak in late January and early February put the team back in a position to make the postseason, but two-straight losses have put them six points back of the last Wild Card spot.

Brian Sandalow discussed the team's pursuit of the postseason during his latest appearance on Sports Feed Wednesday with Josh Frydman. He gave his thoughts on the team's chances to make it to the playoffs along with the return of Corey Crawford, which you can see in the video above or below.