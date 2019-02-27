Blackhawks Game Notes For Wednesday @ Anaheim
- Dating back to April 2017, the Ducks have won three straight home games over the Blackhawks (all in regulation), outscoring Chicago by a combined 14-5. Anaheim has not won four consecutive home games over the Hawks since a four-game streak between March 2007 and November 2008.
- From January 22 through February 10, the Blackhawks allowed no more than three goals in six consecutive games, winning all six. In seven subsequent games, Chicago has yielded 33 goals in seven contests (4.71 per game), going 3-4-0.
- The Ducks have dropped three straight games, all on the road, scoring a total of two goals. Anaheim has one first-period goal in its last six games and has scored in the opening 20 minutes only once in its last 12 contests.
- Patrick Kane leads the NHL with 22 goals and 49 points since Christmas. With one more goal, Kane would become the seventh player in Blackhawks history with multiple 40-goal seasons for the team.
- Ryan Getzlaf leads the Ducks with 39 points in 2018-19; Anaheim is the only team that has no player with at least 40 points. Excluding lockout-shortened campaigns, the fewest points ever by the Ducks’ leader in a season is 57 (Paul Kariya in 2001-02).
- Since January 20, the Ducks are scoring 1.43 goals per game, fewest in the league (20 goals in 14 games). Over that same period, Chicago is lighting the lamp 4.64 times per game (14 games, 65 goals), tops in the league. Four Blackhawks have more than 20 points in that stretch.