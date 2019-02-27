× A wintry mix of light snow and light freezing drizzle this morning

Patchy areas of light freezing drizzle and snow are spreading east and south across the Chicago area early this Wednesday morning. A more prolonged period of the wintry mix will occur west and north of Chicago where roads/sidewalks have become slick and a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 9AM CST (purple –shaded area on the map below). The precipitation will gradually end from the west later this morning.

Be careful – watch for “black ice” if you are outside walking or driving this morning.