AURORA, Ill. —Fire crews remain on the scene of a fatal fire in Aurora.

The Aurora Fire Department told the Daily Herald, one person was killed and another person was injured in the fire at a multi-unit complex in the 1800 block Carnation Court.

The fire broke out around 2 p.m.

The identities of the victims have not yet been released.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.