WGN Morning News celebrates the Brazilian holiday of Carnival with a cocktail made by Sinhá's Jorgina Pereira and Portugese lessons from Edilson Lima. Then, Edilson and Chicago Samba perform a special dance to close out the show.
WGN celebrates Carnival
-
Lucky Charms flavored beer to launch this weekend
-
Adler to celebrate the moon and Apollo 11 this winter
-
Naperville Ribfest to relocate in 2020
-
Full list of Illinois laws going into effect in 2019
-
Gronk gets bonked by beer can during Super Bowl parade
-
-
Mount Prospect changes vehicle sticker after backlash
-
Exhibit celebrates art that brought Chicago to the stage and screen
-
Family will pay $100K for photographer to document their travels for a year
-
16th annual WGN Morning News Toy Drive benefiting Chicago Park District brings in 6,000 toys
-
Andersonville festival celebrates all things cozy with ‘PJ Fun Run’
-
-
Cubs’ Kyle Schwarber engaged to longtime girlfriend
-
New Orleans Saints fans party during ‘Boycott Bowl’
-
Elmo stops by WGN Morning News!