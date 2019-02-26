WGN celebrates Carnival

Posted 10:55 AM, February 26, 2019, by

WGN Morning News celebrates the Brazilian holiday of Carnival with a cocktail made by Sinhá's Jorgina Pereira and Portugese lessons from Edilson Lima. Then, Edilson and Chicago Samba perform a special dance to close out the show.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.