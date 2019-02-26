‘Walking Dead’ star Lauren Ridloff visits students at her Chicago alma mater’s deaf program

CHICAGO -- A Chicago actress is making a big difference for others, especially with kids who are deaf -- like her.

"The Walking Dead" star Lauren Ridloff plays "Connie" on the show, a new character who is enjoying a high-profile storyline right now. Just like in her real life, Lauren's character "Connie" is deaf.

This past Friday, Lauren spoke to students at her alma mater, Children of Peace Catholic School's Deaf Program. She answered their questions about her experiences on and off the screen.

WGN's Dean Richards sat down with Lauren and her interpreter, Candace Hart Hathaway, for an interview.

