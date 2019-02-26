× Suburban officer charged with shooting son will not serve time

CHICAGO — A suburban police officer who shot his son in a dispute over vodka will not serve prison time.

Ray Leuser was a sergeant on the police force in southwest suburban Indian Head Park.

According to police reports, in December of 2017, Leuser called in sick, stopped at a convenience store to pick-up a pizza, popcorn and a bottle of vodka then went to his Chicago home.

Prosecutors said several hours later Leuser discovered his 22-year-old son had helped himself to some of the vodka and refilled the bottle with water.

Leuser allegedly shot his son four times. He was hit in the stomach, shoulder and thigh. After several surgeries, his son survived.

A year later, the son has written a victim impact statement in which he asks for leniency for his father who spent just seven weeks in the Cook County jail after his arrest and has been free on electronic monitoring.

Tuesday a judge signed off on the plea deal for his Leuser. He will plead guilty to a lesser charge and serve two years probation. He will also undergo anger management.

The judge said in most cases involving a shooting, penitentiary time would be required – but this case is different