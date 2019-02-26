Style Files: Affordable Oscar inspired “red carpet” looks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Heidy Best, owner of Chicago-based wardrobe styling firm BECLOTHESMINDED

http://www.beclothesminded.com

Items featured today are from: Macy's & Bloomingdale's.

Event:

Fashionable Fundraiser Five Day Event: February 27 – March 3

Bloomingdale’s is proud to support the Joyful Heart Foundation, created by director, producer, actor and advocate Mariska Hargitay. Joyful Heart’s mission is to transform society’s response to sexual assault, domestic violence, and child abuse, support survivors’ healing, and end this violence forever. Currently, Joyful Heart's top priority is the elimination of the nationwide rape kit backlog through its End the Backlog initiative. Help us support Joyful Heart by shopping in store and rounding up your purchase to the nearest dollar.

Gift Card Offer: earn $25 gift card for $150 spent