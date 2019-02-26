× Mumps outbreak reported in McHenry County

MCHENRY COUNTY — The Department of Health in McHenry County is investigating an outbreak of mumps.

According to the health department, eight cases were reported in two locations; six at Crystal Lake church and two at the McHenry County Correctional Facility. Health officials are working to determine if the two locations are related.

Health officials said mumps usually starts with fever, headache, muscle aches, tiredness, and loss of appetite. Swelling of salivary glands, which causes puffy cheeks and a tender, swollen jaw, can follow. Symptoms usually appear 16-18 days after infection, but this period can range from 12-25 days.

Mumps is contagious viral disease that spreads through saliva or mucus from the mouth, nose, or throat when infected people cough or sneeze.

Healthcare providers throughout McHenry County and the surrounding areas have been notified of these cases.

Anyone who thinks they may have been exposed to mumps and/or are experiencing symptoms, should contact a healthcare provider.