Lunchbreak: BBQ Chicken Sandwich
Hugo Balderas, Chef Partner at Houndstooth
Houndstooth Saloon
3369 N. Clark St., Chicago
https://www.houndstoothchicago.com/
Events/Promotions:
-
- Launch of Weekend Brunch with drink specials:
- $15 Mimosa or Bellini Pitchers
- $5 Chambongs
- $6 Frozé & Bushwackers
- $5 Stadium Cups
- Coming Soon (3/1): Opening at 11am everyday offering Breakfast/Brunch 7 days a week
- Launch of Weekend Brunch with drink specials:
Recipe:
BBQ CHICKEN SANDWICH
Ingredients
- 6 oz. Chicken Breast
- 1 T Pork Lard
- 1 oz. (2T) dry Nashville Seasoning (can find at a store or online)
- 1 oz. (2T) Cajun Seasoning
- 2 oz. (4T) White BBQ Sauce
- Hamburger Bun
Directions:
- Boil chicken breast in salt water until cooked through.
- Pull chicken gently with a fork and add Cajun seasoning.
- Heat up a sauté pan with 1 tablespoon of pork lard.
- Add dry Nashville seasoning and mix thoroughly.
- Add the pulled chicken and baste with the mixture.
- Place on a bun and finish with white BBQ sauce (can substitute for regular BBQ)