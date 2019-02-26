Lunchbreak: BBQ Chicken Sandwich

Posted 12:44 PM, February 26, 2019, by

Hugo Balderas, Chef Partner at Houndstooth

Houndstooth Saloon

3369 N. Clark St., Chicago

https://www.houndstoothchicago.com/

Events/Promotions:

    • Launch of Weekend Brunch with drink specials:
      • $15 Mimosa or Bellini Pitchers
      • $5  Chambongs
      • $6 Frozé & Bushwackers
      • $5 Stadium Cups
    • Coming Soon (3/1): Opening at 11am everyday offering Breakfast/Brunch 7 days a week

Recipe:

BBQ CHICKEN SANDWICH

Ingredients

  • 6 oz. Chicken Breast
  • 1 T Pork Lard
  • 1 oz. (2T) dry Nashville Seasoning (can find at a store or online)
  • 1 oz. (2T) Cajun Seasoning
  • 2 oz. (4T) White BBQ Sauce
  • Hamburger Bun

Directions:

  1. Boil chicken breast in salt water until cooked through.
  2. Pull chicken gently with a fork and add Cajun seasoning.
  3. Heat up a sauté pan with 1 tablespoon of pork lard.
  4. Add dry Nashville seasoning and mix thoroughly.
  5. Add the pulled chicken and baste with the mixture.
  6. Place on a bun and finish with white BBQ sauce (can substitute for regular BBQ)
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.