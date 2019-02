It’s election day in Chicago and voters are casting their ballots for mayor, city clerk, city treasurer and 50 aldermen. However, election officials said the city may be on pace for the lowest voter turnout in years.

Fourteen people are running for mayor of Chicago. It’s an unprecedented number of candidates and with no incumbent, the race is wide open.

Polls close at 7 p.m.

