× Journalist Jim DeRogatis: R. Kelly left jail and went to McDonald’s where he picked up 16-year-old in 1998

CHICAGO — Musician R. Kelly is a free man after spending several nights in the Cook County Jail.

Kelly pleaded not guilty to allegations of sexual abuse involving a woman and three girls in a 12-year span.

His lawyer had said he did not have the $100,000 to pay for bail. But, a woman came through and paid it.

Journalist Jim DeRogatis has been covering Kelly for decades and chronicles that in an upcoming book, “Soulless: The Case Against R. Kelly.”

“I think the state’s indictment is far too little too late and doesn’t nearly come close to covering the enormity of Kelly’s crimes,” said DeRogatis on WGN Morning News. “I have much more confidence in the FBI and IRS investigation… Homeland Security is now the agency in charge of sex trafficking investigations and I think that’s the charge that should be leveled against Kelly.

“The courts failed 48 young women whose names I know, from 28 years. Victim No. 1 was from 1991. Kelly picked her up at her high school choir class at Kentwood Academy,” said DeRogatis.

Kelly spent his first moments of freedom making stops at McDonald’s and a cigar shop. DeRogatis says there’s a story to that too.

“In the Rock N’ Roll McDonald’s, in 1998, he picked up a 16-year-old Chicago high school girl, according to her publicly filed lawsuit. She was in her prom dress. She and her cousin had just come from the prom. Their dates stayed in the limo, while they went inside to get snacks. Kelly picked her up. She began a sexual relationship with him, at 16, he impregnated her and forced her to have an abortion.”