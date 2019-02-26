Jack Hersch joins WGN Morning News to discuss his book on his father`s escapes from two Nazi death marches.
Jack Hersch discusses his book “Death March Escape”
-
Sean Hayes, Scott Icenogle on new children’s book ‘Plum’
-
Critics Choice Awards 2019: The full winners list
-
Former pro-skater and author Brandon Novak on battling addiction
-
Book Talk: Wright Brothers, Wrong Story
-
Man allegedly held drug-fueled ‘death party’ for wife before she died
-
-
Texas grand jury indicts a Border Patrol agent who confessed to fatally shooting 4 women
-
Fate of Mexican drug lord El Chapo now rests with US jury
-
Boo, the ‘world’s cutest dog,’ dies
-
Chris Pratt engaged to Katherine Schwarzenegger
-
Do men need permission to hang out with the guys? What NOT to do on a first date and can exes REALLY be friends? “He said/ she said” relationship advice
-
-
Unpaid worker wreaks revenge on newly built hotel
-
Dramatic video shows residents leap from burning Dallas apartment complex
-
Husband and wife forced to jump from burning apartment building