Ed Burke fights for re-election in 14th Ward despite corruption charge

Posted 4:33 PM, February 26, 2019, by , Updated at 05:43PM, February 26, 2019

CHICAGO — It has been 50 years since Ald. Ed Burke was first elected, but now more than ever could be the opportunity for an opponent to defeat him.

Facing a federal extortion charge and a ward that has turned into a predominantly Hispanic voting base, Burke’s time in the 14th Ward may be numbered.

He faces two challengers:

Jaime Guzman, who is an attorney, long-time community organizer and activist, has been endorsed by the Sun-Times and Chicago Tribune.

Tanya Patino is a civil engineer with deep roots in the community like Guzman. She is backed Congressman Jesus "Chuy" Garcia who has a considerable base of supporters in the area.

Burke has a campaign war chest in the millions and a considerable ward organization still.

WGN has tried several times in recent days to get his thoughts on the election, but so far, we have been unable to reach him.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.