Bitter late season arctic outbreak to sweep into Midwest on gusty “NW” winds this weekend; records in jeopardy Sunday, Monday & Tuesday—several single digit highs and sub-zero nights; arctic high’s central pressure: An eye-catching 31.00+”
-
Winds deliver arctic chill this weekend, snow possible Sunday
-
Wind advisory issued; Strong gusts to blow in arctic cold
-
Why the sudden use of the term polar vortex?
-
Wednesday’s wintry mix leads into 2 quieter weather days; intensifying weekend storm’s windy Saturday rains segue to powerhouse Sunday winds with snow showers in tow; late-season arctic blast due for Feb’s close late next week
-
Influx of polar air ebbs ahead of clouds, snow
-
-
Wintry weather to reach our area in days ahead
-
Cold continues -Light snow this afternoon/evening – heavy snow north portions of Chicago area Sunday night/Monday including Winter Storm Watch far north
-
Winter Weather Advisory continues in effect for light, blowing snow until later tonight
-
Winter Weather Advisory for 2 to 4 inches of lake-effect snow in northwest Indiana this evening – frigid cold sets in Chicago-area-wide tonight
-
Polar vortex thaw creates headaches for Chicago homeowners
-
-
Wind Chill Advisory until 6 p.m. today, then extremely dangerous Wind Chill Warning tonight until Thursday
-
Canceled flights, delayed trains and icy roads as winter storm moves east
-
Meet the South Side woman who paid for hotel rooms for Chicago’s homeless