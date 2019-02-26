× Bill proposes to make Selena Quintanilla Perez Day a state holiday in Texas

AUSTIN, Texas —A bill filed Tuesday with legislature in Texas would designate April 16th as “Selena Quintanilla Perez Day.”

MySanAntonio.com reports House Bill 2492 would make the late singer’s birthday a state holiday in Texas.

The bill states:

April 16 is Selena Quintanilla Perez Day in memory of the contributions to Tejano music of Selena Quintanilla Perez, an award-winning singer and recording artist. Selena Quintanilla Perez Day may be regularly observed by appropriate ceremonies and activities.

According to MySanAntonio.com the bill must now be voted out of the house committee then votes on by the full house. It would then move on to the senate and governor.

The singer was shot and killed at age 23 by her former employee Yolanda Saldívar on March 31, 1995.