Belvidere Chrysler plant to lay off over 1,000 employees

BELVIDERE, Ill. — Over 1,000 workers will lose their job at the Belvidere Chrysler assembly plant this spring.

The Rockford Register-Star reports the plant will lay off “up to 1,371” starting in May.

“Starting May 6, the plant will return to a more traditional work schedule, with employees working two shifts. Now, three crews work 10-hour days four days a week,” the Register-Star reports.

A statement from Fiat Chrysler Automobiles spokesperson stated:

In order to better align production with global demand at its Belvidere Assembly Plant, FCA notified the state of Illinois, the city of Belvidere and the UAW today that it intends to return the plant to a traditional two shift operation, beginning May 6, 2019. This action will affect 1,371 people. The Company will make every effort to place indefinitely laid off hourly employees in open full-time positions as they become available based on seniority.

FCA also announced Tuesday plans to expand existing facilities in Detroit.

Investing in our future – FCA announces plans to expand production capacity in five existing Michigan facilities and to build a new plant in Detroit to meet the growing demand for @Jeep® and @RamTrucks. The Company will invest $4.5B and create 6.5K jobs: https://t.co/LtUT8Tswpx pic.twitter.com/GCl5Wodzsy — FCA-North America (@FiatChrysler_NA) February 26, 2019