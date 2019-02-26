× 17-year-old Northside College Prep student fatally shot in Old Irving Park

CHICAGO — A 17-year-old student at Northside College Prep High School was fatally shot in the city’s Northwest Side, according to police.

Chicago police said the teen, identified by the medical examiner as Emanuel Gallegos, was a passenger in a vehicle traveling near the 4400 block of West Addison Street around 5:30 p.m. Monday when a Hispanic man standing on a corner with two other men fired shots, striking the teen in the neck.

Gallegos was taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital in critical condition where he later died.

Northside Prep posted a message Tuesday on their Alumni Association Facebook page saying their thoughts are with Gallegos’ family. Gallegos was a junior at the high school.

“This loss is sure to raise many emotions, concerns, and questions for the entire school, especially our students,” the post said.

The Chicago Public School’s Crisis Management Unit was at the school Tuesday to provide grief counseling and to offer help to students, according to the post.

No one was taken into custody. The investigation is ongoing.