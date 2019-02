If nothing else, the Oscars opening let us know which celebs can and cannot dance.

Queen, fronted by Adam Lambert, kicked off the 91st Academy Awards with a medley of the group’s hits including “We Will Rock You” and “We Are the Champions.”

“Bohemian Rhapsody,” the story of the late Freddie Mercury, Queen’s lead singer, is nominated for best picture as is its star, Rami Malek, for best actor.