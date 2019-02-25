Tab Bamford talks Blackhawks on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - A little over a month ago, the trade deadline figured to be a time for the Blackhawks to acquire picks or talent for the future. A week ago, some might have thought the team might try to get someone to help for a promising playoff push.

After two-straight losses, no one was sure what Stan Bowman would do before 2 PM on Monday. In the end, the team decided to hold steady, not making any deals as they get ready for their final 19 game of the season.

Tab Bamford, the owner of CommittedIndians.com and columnist for "The Fourth Period," joined Sports Feed to discuss the team as they move forward after the deadline. He touched on a number of topics with Josh Frydman, which you can watch in the video above or below.