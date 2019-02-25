Suburban man charged with reckless homicide after student hit by car dies

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill. — A suburban man is now charged with reckless homicide in a suspected DUI crash that killed a high school student.

Joseph Kucharski, 51, of Naperville, is accused of striking Elizabeth Dunlap, 17, with his car as she crossed Main Street with the light around 11 a.m. last Tuesday. According to the DuPage County state's attorney, Kucharski allegedly crossed into the oncoming lanes and entered the intersection at Grant Street on a red light.

Kucharski was taken into custody and initially charged with reckless driving and aggravated DUI, both felonies.

On Friday, the principal at Downers Grove North High School told students Dunlap would not recover from her injuries and her family was making arrangements to donate her organs.

Kucharski is being held on $5 million bond. He is due back in court Tuesday.