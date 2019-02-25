× Single-digit lows, sub-zero wind chills across Chicago area Monday morning

CHICAGO — As the center of cold high pressure nosed into northern Illinois and northwest Indiana this chilly Monday morning, temperatures dropped into the single digits in most area airport locations with well below zero wind chills.

Lowest temperatures were in the far west and northwest with 2-degrees at Freeport, 4-degrees at nearby Rockford and 5-degrees at Rochelle and Rock Falls.

Coldest wind chills were at Freeport with a -17 and DeKalb and Rock Falls with -16.

Chicago’s official observation site at O’Hare registered a low temperature of 6 degrees and coldest wind chill of -14.

Following is a list of area airport low temperatures and coldest wind chill readings this morning:

Location/low temp/coldest wind chill

Freeport…2/-17

Rockford…4/-14

Rochelle…5/-15

Sterling/Rock Falls…5/-16

DeKalb…5/-16

Waukegan…6/-10

O’Hare….6/-14

Aurora/Sugar Grove….7/-14

Peru/Ottawa….7/-12

DuPage/West Chicago….7/-12

Romeoville/Lewis Univ….8/-13

Wheeling/Chicago exe…8/-9

Morris/Washburn….8/-13

Lansing….9/-9

Midway….9/-10

Joliet….10/-6

Pontiac….10/-9

Kankakee….11/msg

Indiana:

Gary….10/-6

Valparaiso….11/-6

Rensselaer…12/-6

Wisconsin:

Burlington…2/-17

Janesville….3/-14

Milwaukee….5/-15

Kenosha….6/-14