Ride share lot at O’Hare shut down due to congestion

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO – The ride-share lot at Chicago’s O’Hare airport was shut down Monday due to congestion.

WGN Investigates first explored the problem of congestion at the ride-share staging area earlier this month. Drivers say the problem is only getting worse and are not optimistic there will be a solution.

In the last three years, ride-shares have quadrupled at O’Hare, from 160,000 trips to 650,000 each month.

The city`s aviation department has said they`re working on a temporary traffic light and a second lot, but they`ve been getting complaints about the area since November.

The Department of Aviation said Monday the traffic light is coming in “the next few weeks” and that Monday, Chicago police were simply assisting with traffic management in the area.