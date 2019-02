× Minor flooding on a few northeast Illinois rivers

After recent rains, minor flooding is occurring on segments of the Illinois River at LaSalle, the Rock River at Dixon (ice affected), the Pecatonica River at Shirland, and the Des Plaines River at Russell. A few other segments of the Illinois, Kishwaukee, Rock and Fox Rivers are near bankfull and are under a Flood Advisory. Green-shaded rivers on the headlined map are under Warnings or Advisories.

Following is a Hydrologic Summary issued by the Chicago National Weather Service earlier this Monday morning: