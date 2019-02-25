Midday Fix: Painting with coffee

Aly Udartseva, Founder Art Room Events
https://www.artroomevents.com/
Brent Hinton, ACME Hotel Company Director of Sales and Marketing
https://www.acmehotelcompany.com
Event:
Painting with Coffee Class on Wednesday February 27 as part of ACME Hotel Company and Dabble’s Passion Projects event series.
ACME Hotel Company and Dabble Present Passion Projects
Wednesdays from 6:30 to 8:30
15 E. Ohio St. Chicago, IL 60611
Wednesday February 27 features a Painting with Coffee Class led by Art Room Events
Tickets are $25
https://www.acmehotelcompany.com/blog/things-to-do/discover-your-passions-at-acme
Tips:
- Coffee paint is condensed, a little goes a long way.
- Because we’re using one pigment/color, playing with saturation is very important.
- At the same time, it’s important to let each layer dry.
- Don’t use too much water, and make sure not to spill water on your painting - it will erase an image.
- Remember that you can’t add white later - will start light and go darker.
- Don’t drink the coffee ‘paint’!!! It is coffee, but reprocessed coffee.
- Start with outlining drawing in pencil.
- Apply layers from lightest to darkest, letting each layer dry.