Midday Fix: Painting with coffee

Posted 11:53 AM, February 25, 2019, by , Updated at 12:20PM, February 25, 2019

Aly Udartseva, Founder Art Room Events

https://www.artroomevents.com/

Brent Hinton, ACME Hotel Company Director of Sales and Marketing

https://www.acmehotelcompany.com

https://dabble.co/

Event:

Painting with Coffee Class on Wednesday February 27 as part of ACME Hotel Company and Dabble’s Passion Projects event series.

ACME Hotel Company and Dabble Present Passion Projects

Wednesdays from 6:30 to 8:30

15 E. Ohio St. Chicago, IL 60611

Wednesday February 27 features a Painting with Coffee Class led by Art Room Events

Tickets are $25

https://www.acmehotelcompany.com/blog/things-to-do/discover-your-passions-at-acme

Tips:

  • Coffee paint is condensed, a little goes a long way.
  • Because we’re using one pigment/color, playing with saturation is very important.
  • At the same time, it’s important to let each layer dry.
  • Don’t use too much water, and make sure not to spill water on your painting - it will erase an image.
  • Remember that you can’t add white later - will start light and go darker.
  • Don’t drink the coffee ‘paint’!!! It is coffee, but reprocessed coffee.
  • Start with outlining drawing in pencil.
  • Apply layers from lightest to darkest, letting each layer dry.

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.