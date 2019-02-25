× Lunchbreak: Duck Tacos

Nolan Narut, Executive Chef of VU Rooftop Bar

VU Rooftop Bar

133 East Cermak

Chicago, IL 60616

http://www.vurooftop.com

Recipe:

Roasted Peking Duck Tacos

7 lbs. Peking Duck

¼ cup kosher salt

¼ cup sugar, granulated

1 tbs black pepper, course ground

1 tsp garlic, minced

1 tsp of orange zest

½ cup Char Siu Sauce (can purchase in a grocery store)

1 package quality corn tortillas

1 cup shredded cabbage

½ cup sliced radishes

12 lime wedges

1 cup salsa verde

1 cup black beans

1 cup pico de gallo

1 cup guacamole

For the duck cure:

Mix the salt, sugar, pepper, garlic and orange zest together thoroughly. Coat the duck with the cure by rubbing over the skin. Be sure and season the inside of the duck as well as the outside. Refrigerate the duck and let the cure stay on the duck for at least 24 hours and up to 72 hours.

Roasting the Duck

Preheat the oven to 425⁰. Rinse the cure from the duck and pat the skin dry. Remove the back bone with a knife. Score the skin and place the duck butterflied in a roasting pan skin side up with a rack underneath. Place in 425⁰ oven for 20 minutes. Lower the temperature of the oven to 350⁰ and continue to roast for approximately 40 minutes.

Once roasted, remove the duck from the oven. Raise the temperature of the oven to 450⁰. Gently brush the skin side of the roasted duck with the Char Siu sauce. Return the duck to the oven and roast for approximately 10 minutes or until the skin becomes crispy. Remove from the oven and let rest for 10 minutes before removing bones and chopping the duck meat.

Serve the chopped duck meat with tortillas, shredded cabbage, sliced radishes, lime wedges, salsa verde, black beans, pico de gallo and your favorite guacamole!